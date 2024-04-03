Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Emergency Missing Advisory issued for 15-year-old out of Tulsa

Emergency Missing Advisory
Oklahoma Highway Patrol
Emergency Missing Advisory
Posted at 3:03 PM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 16:04:34-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations is looking for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen on March 31.

Marshall Jackson was last seen at the Walmart near Memorial and Admiral. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said he was seen with two unknown men.

He's 5' 6" and weighs 130 pounds.

If Jackson is seen, call 911.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7