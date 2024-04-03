Emergency Missing Advisory issued for 15-year-old out of Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations is looking for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen on March 31.

Marshall Jackson was last seen at the Walmart near Memorial and Admiral. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said he was seen with two unknown men.

He's 5' 6" and weighs 130 pounds.

If Jackson is seen, call 911.

