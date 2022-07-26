Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Emergency crews work to contain fire burning in Wagoner County

Okay fire
Okay Fire Department
The Okay Fire Department posted a photo of this fire burning along Highway 16 headed toward Muskogee around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. July 26, 2022.
Okay fire
Posted at 2:48 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 15:52:15-04

OKAY, Okla. — Fire crews are working to contain a fire burning in Wagoner County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Okay Fire Department posted a photo of the fire on Facebook around 2 p.m. as it burned along Highway 16 headed toward Muskogee. Wagoner County is one of a handful of areas in Green Country under a Burn Ban due to fire danger.

Emergency crews are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7