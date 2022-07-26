Emergency crews work to contain fire burning in Wagoner County

OKAY, Okla. — Fire crews are working to contain a fire burning in Wagoner County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Okay Fire Department posted a photo of the fire on Facebook around 2 p.m. as it burned along Highway 16 headed toward Muskogee. Wagoner County is one of a handful of areas in Green Country under a Burn Ban due to fire danger.

Emergency crews are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

