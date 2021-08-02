Watch
Emergency crews on scene after fire breaks out at tire recycling plant in Bristow

Scott Marion, KJRH
Bristow Rubber Recycling fire
Bristow Rubber Recycling fire
Posted at 8:13 AM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 09:20:24-04

BRISTOW, Okla. — Emergency response crews are on the scene after a fire broke out at a Bristow tire recycling plant early Monday morning.

At this time, there is no evidence of how the fire started at the Oklahoma Tire Recycle facility.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

