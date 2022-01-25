Watch
Elton John tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of OKC show

FILE - Elton John performs during his Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Rosemont, Ill. on Feb 15, 2019. Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which includes stops at big stadiums in the U.S. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
OKLAHOMA CITY — Elton John is postponing upcoming shows Tuesday and Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

The iconic musical artist postponed the two Dallas concerts and is asking fans to hold onto their tickets as they'll be honored on the rescheduled dates.

John is still scheduled to play his upcoming shows in Little Rock and Oklahoma City as of Tuesday.

The 74-year-old is vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

