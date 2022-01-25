Elton John tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of OKC show

OKLAHOMA CITY — Elton John is postponing upcoming shows Tuesday and Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19.
The iconic musical artist postponed the two Dallas concerts and is asking fans to hold onto their tickets as they'll be honored on the rescheduled dates.
John is still scheduled to play his upcoming shows in Little Rock and Oklahoma City as of Tuesday.
The 74-year-old is vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.
