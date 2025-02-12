Election Results: School bonds, city council members, and tax props

GREEN COUNTRY — Here are some key races from Feb. 11th in Green Country:
TULSA PUBLIC SCHOOLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 001 FOR OFFICE NO. 3 TULSA PUBLIC SCHOOLS
18 of 18 (100.00%)
Election Day
Precincts Reporting
Summary Results table for this race
Candidate Choice
Absentee Mail
Early Voting
Election Day
Total Votes
Percent
DORIE SIMMONS
8
9
191
208
29.38% 29.38% Complete
KYRA CARBY
6
10
315
331
46.75% 46.75% Complete
BRANDI JOSEPH
3
7
81
91
12.85% 12.85% Complete
EARTHA McALESTER
4
4
70
78
11.02% 11.02% Complete
Total
21
30
657
708
JENKS PUBLIC SCHOOLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 005 PROPOSITION NO. 1 JENKS PUBLIC SCHOOLS
34 of 34 (100.00%)
Election Day
Precincts Reporting
Summary Results table for this race
Candidate Choice
Absentee Mail
Early Voting
Election Day
Total Votes
Percent
FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES
55
10
1,396
1,461
81.39% 81.39% Complete
AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO
22
12
300
334
18.61% 18.61% Complete
Total
77
22
1,696
1,795
JENKS PUBLIC SCHOOLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 005PROPOSITION NO. 2 JENKS PUBLIC SCHOOLS
34 of 34 (100.00%)
Election Day
Precincts Reporting
Summary Results table for this race
Candidate Choice
Absentee Mail
Early Voting
Election Day
Total Votes
Percent
FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES
59
11
1,397
1,467
81.77% 81.77% Complete
AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO
18
11
298
327
18.23% 18.23% Complete
Total
77
22
1,695
1,794
BROKEN ARROW PUBLIC SCHOOLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 003 FOR OFFICE NO. 5 BROKEN ARROW PUBLIC SCHOOLS
12 of 12 (100.00%)
Election Day
Precincts Reporting
Summary Results table for this race
Candidate Choice
Absentee Mail
Early Voting
Election Day
Total Votes
Percent
BRUCE ALLEN LAMONT
2
12
197
211
16.07% 16.07% Complete
JERRY DENTON
5
47
390
442
33.66% 33.66% Complete
KATE WILLIAMS
17
87
556
660
50.27% 50.27% Complete
Total
24
146
1,143
1,313
OWASSO PUBLIC SCHOOLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 011 PROPOSITION NO. 1 OWASSO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
24 of 24 (100.00%)
Election Day
Precincts Reporting
Summary Results table for this race
Candidate Choice
Absentee Mail
Early Voting
Election Day
Total Votes
Percent
FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES
50
9
2,207
2,266
58.49% 58.49% Complete
AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO
36
26
1,546
1,608
41.51% 41.51% Complete
Total
86
35
3,753
3,874
OWASSO PUBLIC SCHOOLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 011 PROPOSITION NO. 2 OWASSO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
24 of 24 (100.00%)
Election Day
Precincts Reporting
Summary Results table for this race
Candidate Choice
Absentee Mail
Early Voting
Election Day
Total Votes
Percent
FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES
52
10
2,330
2,392
61.63% 61.63% Complete
AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO
34
26
1,429
1,489
38.37% 38.37% Complete
Total
86
36
3,759
3,881
CITY OF OWASSO FOR COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 5 CITY OF OWASSO
16 of 16 (100.00%)
Election Day
Precincts Reporting
Summary Results table for this race
Candidate Choice
Absentee Mail
Early Voting
Election Day
Total Votes
Percent
CHAD BALTHROP
28
8
1,540
1,576
64.43% 64.43% Complete
BRANDON SHREFFLER
30
3
837
870
35.57% 35.57% Complete
Total
58
11
2,377
2,446
AVANT PUBLIC SCHOOL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 035 PROPOSITION NO. 1 AVANT PUBLIC SCHOOL
6 of 6 (100.00%)
Election Day
Precincts Reporting
Summary Results table for this race
Candidate Choice
Absentee Mail
Early Voting
Election Day
Total Votes
Percent
FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES
0
0
39
39
79.59% 79.59% Complete
AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO
0
0
10
10
20.41% 20.41% Complete
Total
0
0
49
49
AVANT PUBLIC SCHOOL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 035 PROPOSITION NO. 2 AVANT PUBLIC SCHOOL
6 of 6 (100.00%)
Election Day
Precincts Reporting
Summary Results table for this race
Candidate Choice
Absentee Mail
Early Voting
Election Day
Total Votes
Percent
FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES
0
0
34
34
69.39% 69.39% Complete
AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO
0
0
15
15
30.61% 30.61% Complete
Total
0
0
49
49
WAGONER COUNTY PROPOSITION
29 of 29 (100.00%)
Election Day
Precincts Reporting
Summary Results table for this race
Candidate Choice
Absentee Mail
Early Voting
Election Day
Total Votes
Percent
FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES
44
648
6,410
7,102
92.91% 92.91% Complete
AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO
21
36
485
542
7.09% 7.09% Complete
Total
65
684
6,895
7,644
For complete election results, click here.
