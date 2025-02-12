Election Results: School bonds, city council members, and tax props

GREEN COUNTRY — Here are some key races from Feb. 11th in Green Country:

TULSA PUBLIC SCHOOLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 001 FOR OFFICE NO. 3 TULSA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

18 of 18 (100.00%)

Election Day

Precincts Reporting

Summary Results table for this race Candidate Choice Absentee Mail Early Voting Election Day Total Votes Percent DORIE SIMMONS 8 9 191 208 29.38% 29.38% Complete KYRA CARBY 6 10 315 331 46.75% 46.75% Complete BRANDI JOSEPH 3 7 81 91 12.85% 12.85% Complete EARTHA McALESTER 4 4 70 78 11.02% 11.02% Complete Total 21 30 657 708

TPS board candidates share similar views on teacher support, opposing Walters

JENKS PUBLIC SCHOOLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 005 PROPOSITION NO. 1 JENKS PUBLIC SCHOOLS

34 of 34 (100.00%)

Election Day

Precincts Reporting

Summary Results table for this race Candidate Choice Absentee Mail Early Voting Election Day Total Votes Percent FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES 55 10 1,396 1,461 81.39% 81.39% Complete AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO 22 12 300 334 18.61% 18.61% Complete Total 77 22 1,696 1,795

VOTER ADVOCACY: 2 News gets answers from Jenks PS on past, current school bonds

JENKS PUBLIC SCHOOLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 005PROPOSITION NO. 2 JENKS PUBLIC SCHOOLS

34 of 34 (100.00%)

Election Day

Precincts Reporting

Summary Results table for this race Candidate Choice Absentee Mail Early Voting Election Day Total Votes Percent FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES 59 11 1,397 1,467 81.77% 81.77% Complete AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO 18 11 298 327 18.23% 18.23% Complete Total 77 22 1,695 1,794

BROKEN ARROW PUBLIC SCHOOLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 003 FOR OFFICE NO. 5 BROKEN ARROW PUBLIC SCHOOLS

12 of 12 (100.00%)

Election Day

Precincts Reporting

Summary Results table for this race Candidate Choice Absentee Mail Early Voting Election Day Total Votes Percent BRUCE ALLEN LAMONT 2 12 197 211 16.07% 16.07% Complete JERRY DENTON 5 47 390 442 33.66% 33.66% Complete KATE WILLIAMS 17 87 556 660 50.27% 50.27% Complete Total 24 146 1,143 1,313

Broken Arrow approves hybrid calendar for 25-26 school year

OWASSO PUBLIC SCHOOLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 011 PROPOSITION NO. 1 OWASSO PUBLIC SCHOOLS

24 of 24 (100.00%)

Election Day

Precincts Reporting

Summary Results table for this race Candidate Choice Absentee Mail Early Voting Election Day Total Votes Percent FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES 50 9 2,207 2,266 58.49% 58.49% Complete AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO 36 26 1,546 1,608 41.51% 41.51% Complete Total 86 35 3,753 3,874

Owasso Public Schools attempts to pass $197 million bond

OWASSO PUBLIC SCHOOLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 011 PROPOSITION NO. 2 OWASSO PUBLIC SCHOOLS

24 of 24 (100.00%)

Election Day

Precincts Reporting

Summary Results table for this race Candidate Choice Absentee Mail Early Voting Election Day Total Votes Percent FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES 52 10 2,330 2,392 61.63% 61.63% Complete AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO 34 26 1,429 1,489 38.37% 38.37% Complete Total 86 36 3,759 3,881

CITY OF OWASSO FOR COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 5 CITY OF OWASSO

16 of 16 (100.00%)

Election Day

Precincts Reporting

Summary Results table for this race Candidate Choice Absentee Mail Early Voting Election Day Total Votes Percent CHAD BALTHROP 28 8 1,540 1,576 64.43% 64.43% Complete BRANDON SHREFFLER 30 3 837 870 35.57% 35.57% Complete Total 58 11 2,377 2,446

AVANT PUBLIC SCHOOL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 035 PROPOSITION NO. 1 AVANT PUBLIC SCHOOL

6 of 6 (100.00%)

Election Day

Precincts Reporting

Summary Results table for this race Candidate Choice Absentee Mail Early Voting Election Day Total Votes Percent FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES 0 0 39 39 79.59% 79.59% Complete AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO 0 0 10 10 20.41% 20.41% Complete Total 0 0 49 49

SMALL SCHOOL, BIG BOND: Avant P.S. proposing bonds worth $800k

AVANT PUBLIC SCHOOL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 035 PROPOSITION NO. 2 AVANT PUBLIC SCHOOL

6 of 6 (100.00%)

Election Day

Precincts Reporting

Summary Results table for this race Candidate Choice Absentee Mail Early Voting Election Day Total Votes Percent FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES 0 0 34 34 69.39% 69.39% Complete AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO 0 0 15 15 30.61% 30.61% Complete Total 0 0 49 49



WAGONER COUNTY PROPOSITION

29 of 29 (100.00%)

Election Day

Precincts Reporting

Summary Results table for this race Candidate Choice Absentee Mail Early Voting Election Day Total Votes Percent FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES 44 648 6,410 7,102 92.91% 92.91% Complete AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO 21 36 485 542 7.09% 7.09% Complete Total 65 684 6,895 7,644

Wagoner Co. commissioners hold final forum ahead of sales tax vote

For complete election results, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

