Election Results: School bonds, city council members, and tax props

Posted

GREEN COUNTRY — Here are some key races from Feb. 11th in Green Country:

TULSA PUBLIC SCHOOLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 001 FOR OFFICE NO. 3 TULSA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

18 of 18 (100.00%)

Election Day
Precincts Reporting

Summary Results table for this race

Candidate Choice

Absentee Mail

Early Voting

Election Day

Total Votes

Percent

DORIE SIMMONS

8

9

191

208

29.38% 29.38% Complete

KYRA CARBY

6

10

315

331

46.75% 46.75% Complete

BRANDI JOSEPH

3

7

81

91

12.85% 12.85% Complete

EARTHA McALESTER

4

4

70

78

11.02% 11.02% Complete

Total

21

30

657

708

TPS board candidates share similar views on teacher support, opposing Walters

JENKS PUBLIC SCHOOLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 005 PROPOSITION NO. 1 JENKS PUBLIC SCHOOLS

34 of 34 (100.00%)

Election Day
Precincts Reporting

 

Summary Results table for this race

Candidate Choice

Absentee Mail

Early Voting

Election Day

Total Votes

Percent

FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES

55

10

1,396

1,461

81.39% 81.39% Complete

AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO

22

12

300

334

18.61% 18.61% Complete

Total

77

22

1,696

1,795

 

VOTER ADVOCACY: 2 News gets answers from Jenks PS on past, current school bonds

JENKS PUBLIC SCHOOLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 005PROPOSITION NO. 2 JENKS PUBLIC SCHOOLS

34 of 34 (100.00%)

Election Day
Precincts Reporting

 

Summary Results table for this race

Candidate Choice

Absentee Mail

Early Voting

Election Day

Total Votes

Percent

FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES

59

11

1,397

1,467

81.77% 81.77% Complete

AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO

18

11

298

327

18.23% 18.23% Complete

Total

77

22

1,695

1,794

 

BROKEN ARROW PUBLIC SCHOOLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 003 FOR OFFICE NO. 5 BROKEN ARROW PUBLIC SCHOOLS

12 of 12 (100.00%)

Election Day
Precincts Reporting

 

Summary Results table for this race

Candidate Choice

Absentee Mail

Early Voting

Election Day

Total Votes

Percent

BRUCE ALLEN LAMONT

2

12

197

211

16.07% 16.07% Complete

JERRY DENTON

5

47

390

442

33.66% 33.66% Complete

KATE WILLIAMS

17

87

556

660

50.27% 50.27% Complete

Total

24

146

1,143

1,313

Broken Arrow approves hybrid calendar for 25-26 school year

OWASSO PUBLIC SCHOOLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 011 PROPOSITION NO. 1 OWASSO PUBLIC SCHOOLS

24 of 24 (100.00%)

Election Day
Precincts Reporting

 

Summary Results table for this race

Candidate Choice

Absentee Mail

Early Voting

Election Day

Total Votes

Percent

FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES

50

9

2,207

2,266

58.49% 58.49% Complete

AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO

36

26

1,546

1,608

41.51% 41.51% Complete

Total

86

35

3,753

3,874

Owasso Public Schools attempts to pass $197 million bond

OWASSO PUBLIC SCHOOLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 011 PROPOSITION NO. 2 OWASSO PUBLIC SCHOOLS

24 of 24 (100.00%)

Election Day
Precincts Reporting

 

Summary Results table for this race

Candidate Choice

Absentee Mail

Early Voting

Election Day

Total Votes

Percent

FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES

52

10

2,330

2,392

61.63% 61.63% Complete

AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO

34

26

1,429

1,489

38.37% 38.37% Complete

Total

86

36

3,759

3,881

CITY OF OWASSO FOR COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 5 CITY OF OWASSO

16 of 16 (100.00%)

Election Day
Precincts Reporting

Summary Results table for this race

Candidate Choice

Absentee Mail

Early Voting

Election Day

Total Votes

Percent

CHAD BALTHROP

28

8

1,540

1,576

64.43% 64.43% Complete

BRANDON SHREFFLER

30

3

837

870

35.57% 35.57% Complete

Total

58

11

2,377

2,446

AVANT PUBLIC SCHOOL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 035 PROPOSITION NO. 1 AVANT PUBLIC SCHOOL

6 of 6 (100.00%)

Election Day
Precincts Reporting

 

Summary Results table for this race

Candidate Choice

Absentee Mail

Early Voting

Election Day

Total Votes

Percent

FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES

0

0

39

39

79.59% 79.59% Complete

AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO

0

0

10

10

20.41% 20.41% Complete

Total

0

0

49

49

 

SMALL SCHOOL, BIG BOND: Avant P.S. proposing bonds worth $800k

 

AVANT PUBLIC SCHOOL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 035 PROPOSITION NO. 2 AVANT PUBLIC SCHOOL

6 of 6 (100.00%)

Election Day
Precincts Reporting

 

Summary Results table for this race

Candidate Choice

Absentee Mail

Early Voting

Election Day

Total Votes

Percent

FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES

0

0

34

34

69.39% 69.39% Complete

AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO

0

0

15

15

30.61% 30.61% Complete

Total

0

0

49

49

 
WAGONER COUNTY PROPOSITION
29 of 29 (100.00%)

Election Day
Precincts Reporting

 

Summary Results table for this race

Candidate Choice

Absentee Mail

Early Voting

Election Day

Total Votes

Percent

FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES

44

648

6,410

7,102

92.91% 92.91% Complete

AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO

21

36

485

542

7.09% 7.09% Complete

Total

65

684

6,895

7,644

Wagoner Co. commissioners hold final forum ahead of sales tax vote

For complete election results, click here.

