Election 2022: Runoffs in key Oklahoma races on August ballot

TULSA, Okla. — Voters will head back to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the runoff election for Oklahoma's primaries.

The primary election in June came down to the wire in some races — and just close enough in others to warrant a runoff vote. In Tulsa, multiple city council seats will be up for grabs on local ballots.

Here's a look at the key statewide races for the two major parties:

Key Democratic Race

The Democratic ballot on Aug. 23 will feature the race for the party's nomination for U.S. Senate between Madison Horn and Jason Bollinger. Horn beat Bollinger by more than 30,000 votes in June, but didn't win by enough to avoid the runoff.

The winner will face the incumbent James Lankford in November.

Key Republican Races

The Republican ballot will feature several races including the one for Jim Inhofe's U.S. Senate seat between Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon. Mullin beat Shannon by about 90,000 votes in June but couldn't separate himself enough to earn the nomination.

The winner will face Democratic nominee Kendra Horn in November's general election.

The congressional seat Mullin is leaving to run for Senate featured more than a dozen Republican candidates in June, but is now between Avery Frix and Josh Brecheen. Frix received fewer than 1,000 more votes than Brecheen in the primary vote. The winner will face Democratic candidate Naomi Andrews in the general election.

The Republican ballot will also decide the party's nomination for State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Ryan Walters had about 41 percent of the vote compared to April Grace's 30 percent in June. The winner will face Democratic nominee Jena Nelson in November.

