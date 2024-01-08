Eden Village 'tiny homes' community slated to open in July

TULSA, Okla. — Being homeless can be challenging, especially when it's pouring down rain in the winter.

Randall Hull knows. He's experienced it in Tulsa for five years.

"The main thing is, you got to stay dry. Stay out of the wind. If you have a good sleeping bag, you can maintain. Maybe a couple of good blankets to go with it," Hull said.

Sleeping bags don't compare to what Brad Johnson and company are doing to the west, with Eden Village of Tulsa. It'll be a 63 tiny homes community for the chronically homeless at $350 per home.

2 News was there for the groundbreaking in October.

Founder Brad Johnson said the community is funded mainly through donations, like the Helmerich Trust and now Quiktrip.

"We're over $4 million in now," Johnson said. "We've had some good end-of-the-year donations and pledges on board. We're thankful we're sitting in a good position for phase one."

Phase one consists of 18 homes, the community center, and infrastructure. Phase two will be the 45 remaining homes.

Johnson says the rainy weather will slow infrastructure work, especially this week. In the same breath, he says the rainy weather and colder days ahead explain why the tiny homes are needed more than ever in Tulsa.

It's the community of Tulsa - and its philanthropic partners - that Johnson says are coming on board with the concept more than ever before.

"The city is coming on board. We've seen a sudden change in their whole demeanor just in the last week," Johnson said.

It's less talk and more action for guys and gals like Hull.

The first Eden Village was created in Springfield, MO. They're now in several states.

