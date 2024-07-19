EDEN VILLAGE: New pavement project is largest in the state

TULSA, Okla. — Eden Village is quite literally paving the way to opening and this new concept only requires gravel and a helping hand.

Founder Brad Johnson told 2 News this project is one of a kind.

"This permeable paving project. We believe will be the largest project in the entire state of Oklahoma," said Johnson.

This new pavement system at Eden Village is underway as volunteers work tirelessly on this long process.

First, a layer of gravel is placed then almost 22,000 plastic grids are connected throughout the 17 acres with another layer of gravel on top.

"We lay down seven inches of base gravel, the bring in the grids which is very labor-intensive effort" Brad Johnson

The work began July 19, and throughout the week with trucks dumping gravel and then spreading it around.

Plastic white dots were placed for parking spaces to replace painting lines.

What is the idea behind using this pavement?

"Long term it saves us money," said Johnson.

Johnson explained that they will not have to buy a water drainage system because the rock will absorb the water and go into the soil.

The only problem is they need more help.

2 News has been following the development of Eden Village since it began, Johnson says this pavement is one step closer to the finish line if they can get more people.

"It goes fast. I'd hope to be completely done if we would've had 10-15 volunteers, we'd be done," Johnson said.

The founder also told us he hopes to open the village in September but could be earlier if more come out and help.

