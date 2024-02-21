Eastern OK VA holds claims clinic in Greenwood for first time

TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of veterans got the chance to file claims for disability benefits with the VA under the PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act February 21 inside the Greenwood Cultural Center.

The claims clinic had a special meaning for those taking part and those who organized it.

"I'm at 50% and I'm trying to get it to 100%," said Tulsa-native and retired airman Walter Armstrong, who came to apply for more disability benefits.

Retired Air Force Staff Sgt. Jaime Hailey wanted to make sure her paperwork is correct.

"The process has been online, and to be able to talk to a real person was a benefit to me," Hailey said.

Eastern Oklahoma VA Health System said it wanted its traveling clinic and resource fair to honor Black veterans more directly with an event in north Tulsa during Black History Month.

"We feel if they've earned these benefits, they're theirs," VA Congressional Liaison Gina Goodson told 2 News. "So if we need to come to our veterans to ensure they receive these (benefits) that's what we plan on doing. That's what the PACT Act events and claims events are all about, is trying to get to those veterans that we are unable to reach."

Local restaurant owner Tyron Walker of Wanda J's ensured the Greenwood Cultural Center could host it, and got the word out to his fellow vets who might qualify for toxic exposure coverage.

"The few people I talked to say, 'Yeah this is legitimate.' And they're glad they came and they're getting the help they need," Walker said.

It's personal also for VA officials like Goodson, who's from the town of Taft and graduated from now-defunct Moton High School before serving in the U.S. Army.

"It's dear to my heart because I was those veterans back in the day when I didn't know where to go, what to do," Gibson said.

"It took me to actually work with the organization to understand where I go and what I need to do to get my claims, my benefits, any type of healthcare."

Goodson added there will be many more claims clinic events, including Friday in the Broken Arrow area.

