Early morning storms cause damage, power outages around Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — Severe thunderstorms with high winds caused damage and power outages around Green Country.

As of 10:30 a.m., over 15,000 people are without power.

Public Service of Oklahoma

OG&E reported 55,000 customers across the state without power at noon.

The company said it has 1,100 operations personnel working to restore power, with more expected to join throughout the day.

Several traffic lights in Jenks went out, causing traffic delays. The main outages were reported on Elm from Main to 106th and Main from Elwood to 9th Street.

2 News has heard reports of downed trees and some hitting homes.

This one was in west Tulsa.

KJRH

Even our own Meteorologist Anne Brown had downed trees at her house.

Anne Brown

A traffic signal at 46th and Memorial is down, causing backups.

Tulsa County Parks opened extra cooling centers for the day due to the power outages.

