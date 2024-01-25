Watch Now
Early learning works gets grant to help Hispanic owned daycare

Posted at 5:45 PM, Jan 25, 2024
TULSA, Okla. — Many parts of the region are battling a childcare shortage now a new grant program is aiming to boost childcare access in Tulsa. Specifically, for Spanish-speaking families.

Tulsa Early works is receiving a $50,000 grant to help with Hispanic owned childcare facilities. They said they are looking for passionate individuals.

It's all thanks to a grant from the Lesher Family Foundation....

Early Learning Works (ELW) is looking to solve the problem of few bilingual or Hispanic owned day cares in Tulsa. Vivian Parada with ELW said the program is called "Creating Dreams".

They hope to find and establish state licensed family care home in the city.

'We are excited to find those people that are committed and are wanting to open a childcare home in Tulsa that are Hispanic' said Parada.

Vivian states that this is a massive opportunity to put Tulsa on the map and provide growth through this generous grant.

