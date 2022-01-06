Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Eagles to bring Hotel California 2022 Tour to BOK Center

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Sue Ogrocki/AP
People stream into the BOK Center for the country star Jason Aldean concert in Tulsa, Okla., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Aldean is making an emotional return to the stage after cancelling tour dates following the Las Vegas mass shooting. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
BOK Center photo
Posted at 8:35 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 09:35:39-05

TULSA, Okla. — New concert alert! The Eagles have extended their Hotel California 2022 Tour and they're making a stop in Tulsa this spring.

The tour is based on their 1976 album Hotel California, which is the third best-selling U.S. album in history. Every concert will feature the album in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and a choir.

They will make their stop at the BOK Center on May 25.

The Eagles originally kicked off the Hotel California concerts back in 2019 in Las Vegas to rave reviews and critical acclaim.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. local time and will be available online at the BOK Center's website.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7