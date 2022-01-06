Eagles to bring Hotel California 2022 Tour to BOK Center

TULSA, Okla. — New concert alert! The Eagles have extended their Hotel California 2022 Tour and they're making a stop in Tulsa this spring.

The tour is based on their 1976 album Hotel California, which is the third best-selling U.S. album in history. Every concert will feature the album in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and a choir.

They will make their stop at the BOK Center on May 25.

The Eagles originally kicked off the Hotel California concerts back in 2019 in Las Vegas to rave reviews and critical acclaim.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. local time and will be available online at the BOK Center's website.

