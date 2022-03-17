Dugout bench thefts prompt coach to call for renovation at Glenpool baseball field

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Parents and coaches are asking for renovations at a Glenpool park after someone stole benches from three of the baseball field dugouts. However, those that use the fields say there are a lot more issues with the park.

Chris Neal, president of the Glenpool Youth Baseball league, says parents and coaches just want a field they can be proud of.

Currently, kids only practice on the field but they play their games in Jenks. Neal says the field is uneven and the lights in the outfield don’t work. The fencing behind home plate is folding. The concession stand hasn’t been operational for more than five years.

After the benches were stolen this week, parents and coaches saw this as the perfect opportunity for the city to make improvements.

“Everybody I grew up with played here. We love it here. We don’t want to abandon it. We just want it to survive to be good enough for our kids,” Neal said.

2 News spoke with Glenpool’s assistant city manager who says they plan to replace the benches but says there’s no budget for any other renovations this year.

