DRUG BUST: Broken Arrow, Tulsa police find $89k of meth

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Broken Arrow and Tulsa police cracked a meth case they've been hunting since June 1.

"This is in relation to an investigation they've had going on since the first of the month," said Broken Arrow Police Captain Josh McCoy.

What they found was almost $90,000 in meth and $24,000 in cash. But where did they find it?

Broken Arrow police said their investigation led them 14 minutes northwest of the town, in midtown Tulsa, at a hotel where the drugs and the $24,000 in cash were found near 11th and Lewis.

2 News spoke with residents in downtown Broken Arrow. They praised BAPD for keeping the community safe.

"You really feel safe around her, like there's no stress or concern for when you're walking down the main street of like somebody hurting you or attacking you, and so they really do a good job to keep the safe vibe going," said Broken Arrow resident, Landon Danks.

Captain McCoy said this was a collaborative effort with Tulsa police.

"What we're wanting to highlight is the fact that all the drugs and the cash that associated with those drugs are off the street," said McCoy.

There have been no arrests in connection to this case as of yet.

