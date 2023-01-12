Driver thrown from car during crash at Chili Bowl Nationals

TULSA, Okla. — A driver racing in the Chili Bowl Nationals is in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night.

10 laps into a 30 lap race, 16-year-old Ashton Torgerson clipped a wall... that caused his car to turn sideways and flip—- ejecting him from the car.

Tweets from Torgerson Racing said the driver is awake and alert at the hospital.

Many fans are happy to hear after the loud arena turned silent Wednesday night.

Update on Ashton @_Torgerson02

Passed back ,neck tests waiting on CT scan... 1st thing he asked me was what place was he in!!.. you have no idea how much the support means to Ashton and the family... — Torgerson Racing (@torgersonracing) January 12, 2023

The update also says he passed his back and neck tests and is waiting on CT scans, but the first thing he wanted to know was what place he was in in the race.

The driver who won the race, Rico Abreu, says he's feeling a mix of emotions.

Rollercoaster of emotions. First and foremost I want to send my thoughts and prayers to Ashton Torgerson. We’re one big family and we wish you a speedy recovery. Thank you @KKM_67 for this opportunity and for helping me pick up my 8th #ChiliBowl prelim win! 📸 Dave Higgins pic.twitter.com/tavuiNxDDr — RICO (@Rico_Abreu) January 12, 2023

He recounts what it was like on the track when the red flag was waved.

“Those are tough moments as race car drivers. I didn’t personally witness what happened but you could just feel the energy shift change in the building," Abreu said. "It's anxiousness and fearfulness that was being created so you could feel that and you know just to see a curtain come across the track.”

Abreu says the Chili Bowl had a great safety crew which was on sight right away.

“I've gotten to know Torgerson over the last few months racing in California and I know he's a pretty humbled kid. I just hope god prays for him and I know god going to pray for him and he's going to have a good recovery,” he said.

Nascar driver Kyle Busch, who sponsored Torgerson in Micro Sprints last year, reacted to the crash on Twitter and sent his prayers to the driver and his family.

The Busch family send our thoughts and prayers out to the whole Torgerson family and Ashton that he is ok!! We’ve gotten to know them the last couple years and have loved to c the racer Ashton is and the friendships we have made! 🙏🏻 — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) January 12, 2023

2 News Oklahoma reached out to Chili Bowl Nationals for an update on the driver and racing, and we are waiting to hear back.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --