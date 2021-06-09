Driver rescued from overturned vehicle by OHP

MUSKOGEE COUNTY — Several Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and staff made an unexpected rescue yesterday after they came across an overturned vehicle that had run off the roadway.
The troopers and staff were at the Cadet Lawman Camp in Warner and were on their way to Lake John Wells for other activities when they found the vehicle off the road, upside down in the water.
Troopers immediately pulled the driver from the vehicle and began treating him for any injuries. First responders shortly came after to help assist the driver.
