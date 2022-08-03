Driver rescued after car jackknifes semi

TULSA, Okla. — A woman suffered no injuries after crashing into a semi on I-44 early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on westbound I-44 near North 145th East Ave and 161st East Ave when a Toyota Corolla hit a semi, causing it to jackknife and hit the concrete barrier.

The semi-truck driver says he felt an impact while driving that pulled the trailer towards the wall. The Corolla ended up being lodged under the trailer of the semi.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene to help the woman get out safely. She ended up getting rescued with help of the crews through the trunk of the Corolla.

A portion of I-44 was narrowed down to one lane while crews were on the scene, but is now fully open for morning commuters on their way to work.

Crews say the woman experienced no injuries from the crash but was taken to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

A second semi-driver witnessed the crash and called it in. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the second semi-driver has footage of the crash and will be using it in their investigation.

At this time, OHP is still determining the cause of the crash.

