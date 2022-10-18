Driver accused of hitting, killing ORU soccer player identified

TULSA, Okla. — A man is facing multiple charges after being accused of killing an ORU student-athlete in a deadly crash back in September.

Authorities have identified Nicholas Robinson as the driver in the crash. Police booked him on Tuesday.

Tulsa County Jail Nicholas Robinson is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder for the crash that killed ORU soccer captain Eugene Quaynor. Oct. 18, 2022.

The crash happened near 71st and Yale around 11 p.m. on Sept. 28. First responders got to the scene and found a car fully engulfed in flames.

The victim was later identified as Eugene Quaynor, a grad student and soccer player who attended ORU.

Officers say Quaynor was stopped at the stop light when Robinson rear-ended him with his van. Police say the van was traveling at a "very high speed" which caused Quaynor's car to run into a retaining wall at the intersection and burst into flames on impact.

Robinson is facing multiple charges, including a DUI and second-degree murder.

