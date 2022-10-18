Driver accused of hitting, killing ORU soccer player identified

TULSA, Okla. — A man is facing multiple charges after being accused of killing an ORU student-athlete in a deadly crash back in September.
Authorities have identified Nicholas Robinson as the driver in the crash. Police booked him on Tuesday.
The crash happened near 71st and Yale around 11 p.m. on Sept. 28. First responders got to the scene and found a car fully engulfed in flames.
The victim was later identified as Eugene Quaynor, a grad student and soccer player who attended ORU.
Officers say Quaynor was stopped at the stop light when Robinson rear-ended him with his van. Police say the van was traveling at a "very high speed" which caused Quaynor's car to run into a retaining wall at the intersection and burst into flames on impact.
Robinson is facing multiple charges, including a DUI and second-degree murder.
Trending Stories:
- Person of interest in Okmulgee murder case found in Florida
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Bixby Public Schools hosting first Teachers Night Out
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Okmulgee community reacts to murder investigation
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter