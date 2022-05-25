Dr. Tiffany Crutcher witnessed Pres. Biden sign policing reform order

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday he said is "the most significant police reform in decades."

Dr. Tiffany Crutcher attended the signing at the invitation of the president Biden. Her brother Terence Crutcher died in an officer involved shooting involving a Tulsa police officer in shooting.

Wednesday, on the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, Biden signed an executive order creating rules, regulations, and standards for police departments on the national level in an effort to push for accountability in policing. This order calls for state and local agencies to tighten restrictions on no-knock warrants and chokeholds. It also creates a national registry of officers who are fired for misconduct.

The White House said the database “will include records of officer misconduct (including convictions, terminations, de-certifications, civil judgments, resignations and retirements while under investigation for serious misconduct, and sustained complaints or records of disciplinary actions for serious misconduct), as well as commendations and awards.”

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --