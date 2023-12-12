Watch Now
Dr. Ebony Johnson secures vote for TPS superintendent

Dr. Ebony Johnson
Tulsa Public Schools
Dr. Ebony Johnson
Posted at 11:12 PM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 00:21:33-05

TULSA, Okla. — Dr. Ebony Johnson was officially named the superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools after a board vote.

The vote solidifies Johnson as the district's superintendent removing the interim title and allowing her to appoint additional cabinet positions that are currently vacant.

Johnson won the vote 4-2 with one abstaining.

Johnson was named interim superintendent after the mutual separation between the district and Dr. Deborah Gist.

This vote means the board will not submit to a national search.

