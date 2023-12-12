Dr. Ebony Johnson secures vote for TPS superintendent

TULSA, Okla. — Dr. Ebony Johnson was officially named the superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools after a board vote.
The vote solidifies Johnson as the district's superintendent removing the interim title and allowing her to appoint additional cabinet positions that are currently vacant.
Johnson won the vote 4-2 with one abstaining.
- Previous story>>> Who is TPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson?
Johnson was named interim superintendent after the mutual separation between the district and Dr. Deborah Gist.
This vote means the board will not submit to a national search.
