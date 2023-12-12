Dr. Ebony Johnson secures vote for TPS superintendent

TULSA, Okla. — Dr. Ebony Johnson was officially named the superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools after a board vote.

The vote solidifies Johnson as the district's superintendent removing the interim title and allowing her to appoint additional cabinet positions that are currently vacant.

Johnson won the vote 4-2 with one abstaining.



Johnson was named interim superintendent after the mutual separation between the district and Dr. Deborah Gist.

This vote means the board will not submit to a national search.

