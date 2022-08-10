Dozens stranded in Tulsa after unexpected flight diversion

TULSA, Okla. — Dozens of people are stranded in Tulsa after a flight diverted unexpectedly to Tulsa International Airport on Tuesday.

TIA officials say a Frontier Airlines flight from Chicago to Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to Tulsa due to weather. The plane landed on the tarmac in Tulsa around 5 p.m.

The pilots timed out on their scheduled hours and a maintenance issue was discovered so passengers were deplaned around 6:25 p.m. After the maintenance completed that plane is not taking any of the stranded passengers to their expected destination of Dallas. The plane is taking crew only and being ferried to Orlando.

TIA officials told 2 News they were told Frontier Airlines would email QR voucher codes to the stranded passengers, but do not know if the vouchers would apply towards a future flight or can be used for a hotel and a rental car.

2 News is reaching out to Frontier Airlines for further comment.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

