Downtown Tulsa Partnership helps small businesses add holiday-themed art to storefronts

TULSA, Okla. — The Downtown Tulsa Partnership collaborated with local artists to create artwork for business storefronts. Staff call it the Window Wonderland, a new part of the nonprofit's Days of Wonder initiative. Days of Wonder features of a series of holiday-themed events. The ultimate goal is to increase holiday spending in Tulsa.

Claire Spatz works at Coracle Coffee, one of the ten businesses in downtown Tulsa with new storefront artwork. Spatz said the whimsical art style fits their brand and has brought in more regulars.

"Yeah, a lot of people have been stopping by like looking at the window and then like coming in," said Spatz.

Downtown Tulsa Partnership gathered applications for artists in early November. Then, it was up to the businesses to contact the artists and design their storefronts as they wanted.

Spatz said the art is working well for business.

"We've had a lot of races these past few weeks that usually go somewhere downtown and so a lot of people will come in and take a picture with their families in front of it," said Spatz.

The artwork will be up until January 15th, 2025.

"Like this is a lot of fun, we're doing it for the people, and also, it's a holiday season, which can be stressful, but at the end of the day, it's really ok," said Spatz.

Spatz said small business support is the backbone of downtown.

"I think the people are the heart, and everything but small businesses supporting each other really is. I think it's important to Tulsa," said Spatz.

