DOWNTOWN CURFEW?: Tulsa city council voting on ordinance after recent shootings

TULSA, Okla. — The City Council will talk and possibly vote on a new curfew for downtown Tulsa after recent violence downtown.

The curfew impacts people 17 and younger who must be out of the area by 9 p.m.

However, the city answered questions for those who work or attend events downtown.

Over the past several weeks, the downtown area saw gatherings with some ending in gunfire.

Police said each of the shootings were isolated incidents but with the frequency of sparking in recent weeks, downtown residents and visitors questioned the safety of Tulsa.

In a meeting on June 23, city leaders addressed the shootings and shared a plan to boost public confidence in safety.

What you need to know, if the curfew's approved?

From 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the area inside the IDL will be closed to those 17 and younger.

There are exceptions for those who work or attend events past nine but once shifts are up or events are over, people will need to go home, unless with a legal guardian.

TPD will be enforcing the curfew. The city said if they suspect someone's under 18, they'll run through a series of questions. If police determine the person broke the curfew they will be asked to leave and could face a fine up to $200 or community service.

Mayor Monroe Nichols said this for public safety.

"To the community, I understand the anxiety brought on by these events, but we are not going to let fear and the actions by a destructive criminal element erase the progress we are making as a city," said Nichols.

Reaction to the potential curfew:

In a letter to the mayor and city council, The Greenwood Beat is urging for a citywide curfew. They said the problem won’t stop, it’ll just move.

Dear Mayor Monroe Nichols and Esteemed Members of the Tulsa City Council,



As a longtime Tulsan, a community advocate, and a concerned citizen, I am writing to express my urgent appeal for the proposed teen curfew to be expanded to cover the entire city of Tulsa — not just the downtown area.



While I understand and respect the desire to protect our historic and economically vital downtown district, I ask: What about our neighborhoods? What about the homes where families sleep, where children are raised, and where so many are already living in fear due to increasing gun violence?



By only enforcing a curfew downtown, we create an unsafe shift — pushing potential issues into residential communities while leaving families, elders, and vulnerable individuals exposed. A citywide curfew is not only just — it is necessary for the times we are living in. We must send a unified message that all of Tulsa matters, not just selected ZIP codes or entertainment zones.



Furthermore, we must remember that curfews are not about punishment — they are about protection. A citywide curfew can shield our teens from dangerous situations and from adults who may prey upon their youth, immaturity, or need for belonging.



Additionally, I ask that part of the two million dollars in recent grant funding be directed toward cracking down on the pipeline of illegal and irresponsible gun access among our youth. We cannot ignore the conversations we’ve had directly with teens like Kode Ransom, who are bravely speaking out. The availability of firearms — whether purchased illegally or through adult proxies — is fueling a cycle of tragedy that affects every corner of our city. Every gun seized from a minor should be traced. We must stop the supply chain if we are serious about saving lives.



We have already witnessed the aftermath of shootings in the days surrounding Juneteenth. We must act now, not react later. Let us make a decision that protects all of Tulsa — equitably, decisively, and boldly.



I call on our elected officials to adopt a citywide teen curfew and to invest in the accountability and safety systems needed to back it up.



I also encourage fellow citizens to make your voices heard. Contact the Mayor and your City Council representative. Attend council meetings. Share your thoughts publicly and respectfully.



Together, we can build a Tulsa that honors every resident’s right to safety — no matter their age, neighborhood, or background.



With sincere hope for unity and progress,

Dr. Angela K. Chambers

Founder & CEO, The Greenwood Beat – WFPG

Business Owner| Community Advocate | Proud Tulsan

If the city council votes to approve the curfew on June 25, it will go into effect at 9 p.m. on June 26.

