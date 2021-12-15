Downed power line causes road closures near 56th and Peoria

TULSA, Okla. — A downed power line has caused a road closure on Peoria and 56th Street Wednesday morning.
Two poles being down caused the power line to fall and land in the middle of the road. American Electric Power is on the scene working to repair the issue.
Currently, both eastbound and westbound lanes are closed. Please avoid the area, if possible. CLICK here to find an alternate route for your travels.
Trending Stories:
- Hobby Lobby to raise its minimum wage to $18.50
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Broken Arrow superintendent announces resignation, replacement named
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Overnight shooting at Bartlesville bar leaves 2 dead, suspect now in custody
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter