Donor garden dedicated for fallen McAlester police officer

MCALESTER, Okla. — A McAlester hospital is honoring the life of a fallen officer who helped save lives even after his death.

The plaque, situated in the organ and tissue transplant donor garden, says it serves as a reminder of Officer Joseph Barlow’s bravery, generosity, and commitment to making the world a better place.

“Officer Barlow was an organ donor,” said Shawn Howard. “He also made a very large impact on this community.”

Shawn Howard, CEO of McAlester Regional Health Center, says the donor garden has been around awhile, but it’s never been dedicated and never had a namesake until now. Howard says Barlow is the perfect choice.

“Someone who checks that box and makes a commitment to being an organ donor long after they’re gone, it’s a different level of dedication,” said Howard. “It’s a different level of commitment.”

Barlow died on March 20th, a few days after a head-on crash during the escort of another fallen officer.

Barlow was an organ donor who gave up his liver, heart, pancreas, and kidney. With the donation, Barlow helped save up to four lives after his death.

“He was an amazing person,” said Chaise Iskey. “He was always there to help.”

Chaise Iskey is Barlow’s widow. She says Barlow only ever wanted two things, to be a police officer and a dad. At 26, he accomplished both goals before his death.

“Being a police officer that was it,” said Iskey. “It was his dream job, and he did it very well.”

Now, the garden is a place Iskey, her family, and the community can come to remember both Barlow’s life and the legacy he leaves behind.

“Knowing that I’m able to come here and walk by a plaque with his name on it is going to give me great honor,” said Iskey.

Howard says as they honor Barlow with the garden, they also hope it inspires others to become organ donors.

