McAlester Police Officer honored for donating organs

TULSA, Okla. — Officer Joseph Barlow was honored and celebrated for being an organ donor. His family, friends, and other law enforcement agencies gathered for a life share flag raising ceremony and to escort Barlow’s family out of the hospital.

Officer Barlow donated his liver, heart, pancreas, and kidney.

Now, Life Share will look for recipients who are a match, and officer Barlow could save up to four lives.

Officer Barlow dedicated his life to serving his community, and even after death, is still serving those in need.

