Donald Grant: Oklahoma to execute death row inmate Thursday

Oklahoma Department of Corrections
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Donald Anthony Grant. A federal appeals court in Denver has rejected a request from two Oklahoma death row inmates Grant and Gilbert Postelleto temporarily halt their upcoming lethal injections. A three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the inmates' motion in a ruling on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)
Donald Grant
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 16:50:46-05

MCALESTER, Okla. — The State of Oklahoma is scheduled to execute 46-year-old Donald Anthony Grant on Thursday.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied Grant’s application for a temporary stay of execution on Wednesday, paving the way for him to receive a lethal injection at 10 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Grant's attorneys had argued that Oklahoma’s three-drug protocol exposes him to a constitutionally unacceptable risk of severe pain, and they had asked the court to reinstate him as a plaintiff in a separate lawsuit challenging Oklahoma’s protocol. A federal judge denied that request, a decision that was upheld by both an appellate court and now the U.S. Supreme Court.

Oklahoma's last execution on Dec. 9 went ahead with no reported complications after a previous series of botched procedures.

Grant is sentenced to die for killing two Del City hotel workers during a 2001 robbery.

