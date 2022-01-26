Donald Grant: Oklahoma to execute death row inmate Thursday

MCALESTER, Okla. — The State of Oklahoma is scheduled to execute 46-year-old Donald Anthony Grant on Thursday.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied Grant’s application for a temporary stay of execution on Wednesday, paving the way for him to receive a lethal injection at 10 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Grant's attorneys had argued that Oklahoma’s three-drug protocol exposes him to a constitutionally unacceptable risk of severe pain, and they had asked the court to reinstate him as a plaintiff in a separate lawsuit challenging Oklahoma’s protocol. A federal judge denied that request, a decision that was upheld by both an appellate court and now the U.S. Supreme Court.

SEE MORE >>> Death Penalty in Oklahoma

Oklahoma's last execution on Dec. 9 went ahead with no reported complications after a previous series of botched procedures.

Grant is sentenced to die for killing two Del City hotel workers during a 2001 robbery.

MORE >>> Who is next in line for execution in Oklahoma?

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --