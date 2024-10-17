DOJ arrives in Tulsa to investigate 1921 Race Massacre

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Justice is finally investigating what happened in the Greenwood district more than 100 years ago.

The attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons, representing the two remaining survivors of the Tulsa race massacre, called it a historic moment.

Solomon-Simmons said the Department of Justice met with survivors and descendants for 48 hours. In a news conference on Oct. 17, he said it was made clear to the DOJ that those affected wanted justice and accountability.



Michael Penny is a descendant. He said the authorities investigation is a miracle.

"I didn't think anything was ever going to come of it in my lifetime. I'm 71 years old. I didn't think anything was going to come of it, but I would be nice if the world knew what happened," said Penny.



Solomon-Simmons said the DOJ has until the end of the year to gather evidence. If you have any information that should be brought to their attention, email doj@justiceforgreenwood.Org.

