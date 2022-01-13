Dog who survived north Tulsa house fire in need of new home

TULSA, Okla. — A dog carried out of a north Tulsa house fire on Tuesday morning is recovering and looking for a new home.

The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals posted pictures of Cinder on Wednesday showing her shortly after the fire at the abandoned home, and after she'd been checked out.

OAA says firefighters got to the burning, abandoned home on Tuesday and found Cinder in a smoke-filled room under a burned table and rubble. Her three small puppies had died but firefighters managed to get Cinder to safety.

Tulsa Animal Welfare cared for and cleaned her up before OAA took over to get her X-rays and additional tests.

"Her X-rays show some strange things going on with her lungs, which we believe could be related to smoke inhalation, heartworm disease or a combination of both," OAA wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"We are doing some additional tests to determine what may be going on. She also has some eye irritation and mild entropion. Fortunately, she does not show any outward symptoms of respiratory distress."

Cinder will now need a foster or adopter lined up as they await results on her heartworm test.

Anyone who can help is asked to text (918) 917-9687 for a link to the application.

