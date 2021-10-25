Dog rescued from animal abuse ready to be adopted

TULSA, Okla. — Looking for a furry companion? A dog is looking for a forever home after being rescued several weeks ago by Tulsa police from abuse.

TPD arrested two men who were caught on camera with charges of animal cruelty in south Tulsa. The video showed both men severely beating and stomping on the dog.

Officers recovered the dog and she was taken by Tulsa Animal Welfare to be examined and cared for her injuries. Since then, the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals has cared for the dog.

The dog, then known as Chi Chi, is now named Sunny and, after many inquiries, she is now ready to be adopted!

To file an adoption form for Sunny, CLICK here.

Sunny is not the only animal that needs a new home in the local area. If you and your family or someone you know is looking for a new dog or cat, out Tulsa Animal Welfare and Tulsa SPCA for other pet options to suit your needs.

