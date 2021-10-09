Tulsa Police arrest two on animal abuse charges

TULSA, Okla — The Tulsa Police Department made arrested two animal abuse suspects.

TPD was made aware of a video from a Ring doorbell camera showing a man severely beating and stomping a dog.

The video showed the second suspect standing by and allowing the abuse to take place.

One suspect, Kevon Hicks, was located at his apartment near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue.

The other suspect, Litrayle Haynes, was contacted by TPD via telephone and he agreed to turn himself in without incident.

Officers recovered the dog, Chi Chi, she was taken by Tulsa Animal Welfare for an examination and care.

Both Haynes and Hicks were booked on charges of felony animal cruelty.

