Dog rescue donation box stolen from Bixby shopping center

TULSA, Okla. — Puppy Haven Rescue says one of its donation boxes was stolen from a Bixby shopping center.

In a Facebook post, the animal rescue said the outdoor box was stolen on Jan. 13. They also shared a a video showing two people, one with a box in his hand, getting into a silver four-door vehicle and driving away.

The video was shot at the Cross Creek Retail/Office plaza, near 128th and Memorial in Bixby.

2 News has contacted Puppy Haven Rescue to learn more about the incident. We will provide updates on air and online as we learn more.

