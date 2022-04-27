Dog Play Wednesdays return with Yappy Hour

TULSA, Okla. — The Gathering Place is getting ready for Yappy Hour because Dog Play Wednesdays are back.

Tonight's event kicks off the 2022 season.

This year's first Yappy Hour is happening at the Patio inside the Gathering Place. It's all about the pups, the drinks, the fun, and, of course, a pool full of tennis balls.

The Gathering Place began the Dog Play Wednesday series several years ago and the community and their four-legged friends keep coming back.

While dogs are allowed every Wednesday year-round, these special events like Yappy Hour are taking place once a month and each one has a theme.

Sarah Van Zandt, Director of Education and Programming for the Gathering Place, says dogs and dog owners can expect a variety of local vendors offering free services, giveaways, and activities for all pets and their pals.

“We will have Yappy Hour specials for the owners if you want to grab a beer at a discounted price," says Van Zandt. "We will have barkuterie set up for the dogs so you can grab your dog a treat and toys and it’ll just be a really nice day. We’ll have some live music on the lawn so you can just kind of hang out and enjoy the park with your dog”

Yappy Hour is from 6 to 8 p.m. and it is free to enter — but your dog must be on a leash.

If you can't make it tonight, don't worry because you'll get another chance next month.

The Gathering Place will be hosting "Paw Wars: May the Fur be with You" on May 4th.

For the full schedule of events hosted at the Gathering Place, click here.

