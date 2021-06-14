Dog Bite Awareness Week: How to keep your dog and mail carrier safe

TULSA, Okla. — Most families are more inclined to enjoy their front yards with this summer-like weather, that also means more dogs are outside guarding their homes.

But, your furry friend can be a problem for some public servants. The United States Postal Service is urging the public to be aware of their animals as mail carriers makes their daily routes.

There were more than 5,800 dog bites across the country last year according to USPS. Dogs bit three carriers in Tulsa n just the past two weeks. The trend is now forcing Tulsa’s USPS branch to team up with animal control to help carriers stay safe on their daily routes.

“Three of our carriers have been bit in just the past few weeks. So, if there is anything the public can do to try and keep that from happening, we want to make sure everybody is safe so we can deliver the mail,” the customer support supervisor for USPS Tulsa, Nicole Stobaugh said.

Stobaugh is a former carrier and she said she’s had a few close encounters herself. Although she was never bitten, it was something that was always in the back of her mind.

Many people are often surprised when their dog attacks or bite someone. There are some real consequences you and your dog could face if that happens.

However, there are four things you can do right now to prevent all of that.

If you have an aggressive dog, make sure they are in a secure location in your home so they can’t get out before a carrier gets there. The postal service requests you keep your pet restrained or inside if there is electric fencing. If your dog is outside on a leash, make sure it’s away from the mailbox. Try to track your mail and package delivery. This can give you enough time to put your dog inside or in a secure location to allow carriers to safely deliver your mail.

