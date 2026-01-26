'Do not reflect who we are.' | Gov. Stitt urges change after violence in Minneapolis

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is urging change after violence and chaos in Minnesota.

Over the weekend Federal agents shot and killed Alex Pretti as he tried to shield a woman during a protest.

Disputed accounts emerge after federal agents fatally shoot Minneapolis nurse

Following this shooting death, calls for ICE to leave Minneapolis grew, and thousands protested in the city.

Gov. Stitt appeared on CNN's "State of the Union" to talk about winter weather, but also addressed the unrest.

HOST: Are you comfortable with what the Trump administration is doing in Minnesota?



STITT: Well first off, this is a real tragedy. I think the death of Americans, what we're seeing on TV, is causing deep concerns about federal tactics and accountability. Americans don't like what they're seeing right now.



But I want to step back, because President Trump was elected to fix immigration issues. There was broad agreement we had to close the borders. So the Biden era of 4 years of open border policies was disastrous. So broad agreement, President Trump closed the border, promised to get violent criminals out of our country, and I think everybody agrees with that.



But now Americans are asking themselves 'what is the end game? What is the solution?' And you know we believe in Federalism and state rights and nobody likes feds coming into their state, and so what's the goal right now? Is it to deport every single non-US citizen?



I don't think that's what Americans want. We have to stop politicizing this. We need real solutions to immigration reform, and I believe I've got a great one: give the states the authority to issue workforce permits, right?



HOST: So are you saying that they should pull out of Minnesota?



STITT: Well, I think that the president has to answer that question. He is a deal maker, and he's getting bad advice right now. The president needs to let the American people, what is the solution? How do we bring this to conclusion? And I think only the president can answer that question because it's complicated. We have to enforce federal laws, but we need to know what is the end game, and I don't think it's to deport every single non-US citizen.



I think we need employers and employees. If you're not on welfare or government assistance or Medicaid, we need to allow an employer to match up with that workforce, maybe charge that employer $5,000 that can pay down the national debt, and incentivize them to hire Americans. But if they need that labor, we're over complicating this. Other countries have figured this out. Don't give them US citizenship, but if you're going to have an employer-employee relationship.



We should be fixing that instead of politicizing this, and right now, just there, tempers are just going crazy, and we need to calm this down."

Stitt is also chair of the National Governors Association and released this statement in that role:

“America’s strength has long rested on a system of cooperative federalism. Governors are closest to conditions on the ground and are best positioned to respond to challenges within their states and territories, particularly those involving public safety. At the same time, moments of national strain require clear leadership, shared purpose, and coordination across all levels of government.

“Clarity of purpose is essential to maintaining public trust, ensuring accountability, and avoiding unintended escalation. The use of federal authority should be guided by a transparent strategy that complements—rather than supplants—state and local efforts to uphold the law.

“As governors, we urge leaders at all levels to exercise wisdom and consider a reset of strategy toward a unified vision for immigration enforcement. We believe there are criminals in our country who must be held accountable, but moments like this demand thoughtful leadership, coordination, and clarity. Scenes of violence and chaos on our streets are unacceptable and do not reflect who we are.

“States and the federal government should work together to ensure laws are enforced, communities are protected, and constitutional norms are preserved. We believe strong leadership at every level—federal, state, and local—requires collaboration, communication, and respect for each other’s roles. A unified approach, rooted in clarity and coordination, is essential to restoring order, protecting citizens, and strengthening confidence in our democratic institutions.”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is demanding ICE leave Minnesota in light of the recent shooting deaths. President Trump announced he's sending the border czar to the state to look at the situation, "Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me," he said.

