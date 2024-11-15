Districts respond to video from State Superintendent

TULSA, Okla. — Districts across Green Country are responding to the unusual request by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters to show a video to students where he announced the new Department of Religious Freedom and Patriotism, made allusions to the "radical left" and "woke teacher's unions," and prayed for the incoming administration on camera.

Watch the video below:

Several Oklahoma school districts have responded. We've shared their responses below:

Tulsa Public Schools

Tulsa Public Schools said it would not reconfigure lesson plans at this time:

Every day, we are working hard and focusing 100% on advancing the success of students in Tulsa Public Schools. This includes focusing our energy and resources on established, approved curriculum and lesson plans, both determined well in advance. Any deviation from those plans would be made after consultation and guidance from our locally-elected school board. At this time, we have no plans to reconfigure our existing lesson plans or divert valuable instruction time.

Owasso Public Schools

Owasso Public Schools says it will continue to focus on the current curriculum:

Our focus remains on using instructional time for our current curriculum and activities, which have been thoughtfully developed by our local teachers, approved by our local school board, and align with the Oklahoma Academic Standards

Broken Arrow Public Schools

Broken Arrow Public Schools said the video lacked instructional relevance, and

The video in question lacks instructional relevance for our students, and we have no intention of sharing it with them during the school day or at any other time. While it may be appropriate to distribute the video to employees or parents, we do not believe it appropriate for students. Parents who choose to show the video to their students may do so at their own discretion, but our focus will remain on using the curriculum and instructional activities approved by our local school board.

