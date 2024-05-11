District Attorney's Office investigating alleged child pornography in Glenpool

GLENPOOL, Okla. — On April 21, Glenpool Police Department received a report from concerned parents of an underage girl.

Glenpool police tell 2 News the report alleges their daughter was in a relationship with a 26-year-old man.

Officers received a search warrant on April 24 and questioned the man, who turned out to be a minor lying about his age to appear older online.

Glenpool PD has dropped all charges, but police chief Jeremy Plane said they still broke the law.

“If they are sending videos or pictures of themselves in nudity form, it is a violation of both state and federal law, even if it’s of themselves," said Glenpool Police Chief Jeremy Plane.

No arrests have been made in this case, but the details have been sent to the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office for possible criminal charges.

