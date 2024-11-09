'Disheartening': Tulsa teen receives one of many racist texts

TULSA, Okla — Jazmine Collins was approached by her daughter on November 6 about an alarming text she got.

Her daughter thought the text was part of a prank.

However, Collins knew immediately that this was much more after having seen other post similar texts.

"It's also disheartening that I have to have the conversation with my seventh and ninth graders that yeah, we're all supposed to be created equal, yeah, that's supposed to be in the past, but here we are." she said.

Collins says she thinks this will further affect the way children interact outside of the house.

"My advice to my children was to always have a partner, don't go anywhere by yourself," she said. "share their location with at least two or three people so someone knows where you're at, at all times."

She said this is all new territory for her.

"We don't know what to expect, all these messages were sent to people of color," she said. "It's scary because we don't know what people are thinking and we don't know where it's coming from."

State Superintendent Ryan Walters condemned these texts, sending this statement below:

The FBI has launched an investigation into these texts.

The Tulsa Police Department is encouraging anyone who has received one of these texts to reach out to 9-1-1 or a non-emergency line to alert authorities.

