Dillard's Promenade Mall location coverting to clearance center

TULSA, Okla. — The Dillard's at the Promenade Mall is converting to a Dillard's Clearance Center expected to make the switch by Easter weekend.

After the announcement of the Promenade Mall closure many questions surrounding the Dillard's began to swirl.

A representative with Dillard's confirmed with 2 News the location will still hold the Dillard's name but will transition to its clearance center format.

Dillard's Clearance Center's take clearance clothing from other Dillard's locations and sells them at a deep discount, according to a Dillard's representative.

The store is working to clear out its existing inventory in preparation to convert to the new format.

Bartlesville holds only location in Oklahoma that is currently operating as a clearance center.

Dillard's plans to do a grand re-opening to mark the transition.

The Dillard's at Woodland Hills Mall will continue to operate in its regular format.

2 News is working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

