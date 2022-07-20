Developer chosen for Jenks downtown project

JENKS, Okla. — A large downtown Jenks project is taking another step forward. Jenks leaders voted in favor of a developer for the West Gateway Infill Project Tuesday night.

2 News first reported about the re-development project coming to downtown Jenks back in January.

The project focuses on a four-acre area on Main Street between Birch and First Street. The space is set to be mixed-use for housing, shopping, and offices.

City officials say high-end housing — with rent of around $2,000 — could help bring money into the community and keep them from going to Tulsa. Others want the housing to be more affordable.

The developer will work with the city to make final adjustments based on feedback from Jenks residents and the request from the proposals committee that developed the checklist for the available space.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --