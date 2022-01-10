City of Jenks unveils plan for downtown redevelopment project

JENKS, Okla. — Jenks city leaders unveiled a plan Monday for a redevelopment project in the city's downtown area.
The proposal would turn the 4.1-acre site on Main Street between Birch Street and a railroad parallel to First Street into a mixed-use development.
“Staff has been hard at work preparing this RFP,” Jenks Mayor Cory Box said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime redevelopment opportunity and we’re very excited to release this and explore the private sector’s ideas.”
The development would include retail, office and residential use potential.
The city says the development's goals would also include expanding the sales tax base and improving the city's economy and walkability.
