Deputy with TCSO shares tips on how to stay safe while away at college

TULSA, Okla. — While safety is a top priority at area schools, it is also important for those heading off to college to have a safety plan.

Many students may live alone for the first time or find themselves studying late at night and walking home alone.

But as 2 News Oklahoma found out, there are some things students can do to make sure they're not a target of predators.

Deputy Take is the main self-defense instructor for the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. She's been teaching self-defense classes across Tulsa for two years.

As students head off to college, Deputy Take shared some advice on how to stay safe.

"Always be aware of what's around you. If there’s someone close by, you’re not used to seeing, or the same person over and over. Also, things that are not there. if you’re going to a college campus, do they have emergency phones, do they have well-lit areas,” says Take.

She says keep your eyes and ears open.

"Keep your phone out of your face. If you do wear earbuds, like most of us do when we're at the gym or out running, I recommend keeping one out or turning down the volume low enough where you can hear your surroundings."

She says there are apps you can use on your phone that can track your location while you go from point A to point B. Deputy Take says she would recommend carrying pepper spray but get training on how to use it.

"When your adrenaline is up, you’re going to lose the motor skills that you do have and you may accidentally spray yourself with it.”

She says whether you're in a store, parking lot, or on a walk, if something or someone seems out of the ordinary, get loud. She says predators specifically look for quiet, non-confrontational people.

"I know a lot of time, women don’t want to make a scene. they don’t want people to think they're being unreasonable, throw that out the window. get seen.”

And never hesitate to call law enforcement.

"At the end of the day, if it’s literally me sitting at your car, waiting for you to get into it, and that’s 10 seconds out of my day, it beats whatever the alternative could have been."

