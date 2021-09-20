Watch
Deputies investigating after finding man dead in car in north Tulsa

Posted at 10:26 AM, Sep 20, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a man dead in a car in north Tulsa on Monday morning.

Deputies were called about the man to the area near East 56th Street North and Lewis around 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

