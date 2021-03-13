Department of Public Safety fixes glitch in Real ID processing system

TULSA, Okla. — The process to get your Real ID should be much smoother now that a major glitch in the processing system has been fixed.

Martha Talamantes is one of the dozens of Oklahomans waiting at the Department of Public Safety office inside the Eastgate Metroplex Friday evening.

She desperately needs to get an ID because her family's health and job depend on it.

“I just wish it wasn’t so long of a process and so difficult,” Talamantes said.

She is frustrated the process has taken so long.

“Frustrated, why is it so hard to get this ID and not the regular ID?” she said.

Like hundreds of Oklahomans, she wants answers. DPS said its new Real ID processing system is to blame.

Sarah Stewart with DPS said the high volume of reports in the system put a strain on the network, causing the slowdown.

“You know they, you’re going to anticipate that you’ll have some slow downs and some issues with any new system, but these were pretty significant," Stewart said. "They were slowing the system down, causing it to go out, causing us to have to turn people away when the system was down because we could not help them."

Talamantes has been trying to get her ID since November. Since then, she said she's been given the runaround, but has no time to wait.

“I can’t get my son’s medications," she said. "I can’t get mine, because my ID expired. I can’t, my job. If I don’t get this ID today, it could cost my job.”

Finally after a long wait, Talamantes walked away with her Real ID on Friday.

“It’s a weight lifted off my shoulders,” she said.

Stewart said they are asking for people's patience as they continue working on improving the system and process Real ID's.

