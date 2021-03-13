Mayor Bynum receives 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

TULSA, Okla. — Mayor G.T. Bynum received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday morning.

Bynum said he registered through the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH)’s Oklahoma Vaccine Portal.

"I've been looking forward to getting the vaccine for many months and wanted to be sure to get my shot when it was my turn," Bynum said. "For all of us who hate what we’ve had to go through for the last year, this is our chance to stamp this virus out."

Current priority groups that are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine appointments include:

Healthcare workers

Expanded healthcare worker group such as allied health fields and general outpatient health service (i.e. behavioral health, dentists)

First responders

Adults age 65+

Oklahomans under age 65 with comorbidities

Teachers and staff in PreK-12 schools and childcare facilities

People living and working in congregate locations and worksites.

Public health staff and state, county, and city government leaders and elected officials

Teachers, staff, and students age 16+ in education settings such as colleges, universities, career/vocational technology centers, etc. (only Pfizer vaccine is approved for 16+, other vaccine types are approved for 18+)

Workers for essential businesses and industries, critical infrastructure staff

To learn about other ways to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through local health care systems, physicians and pharmacies, click here.

