Demolition plans underway for Tulsa VA hospital

TULSA, Okla. — Demolition plans are underway for a veteran's hospital in Tulsa despite inflation setbacks over the last few months.

2 News reported back in 2020 that $130 million of federal funding was approved for the hospital near 7th and Houston.

The building itself is in place and has been used as an office building for the state since 1975. It's currently a part of the OSU Medical Center's expanded campus.

The exterior of the building is going to remain the same, but the inside is going to be a complete remodel. When it's all said and done, it's expected to expand to 275,000 square feet and 58 beds — all focused on advanced healthcare for veterans.

According to the VA, there are over 115,000 veterans in eastern Oklahoma. About 68 percent of them are closer to Tulsa than Muskogee, where the next closest veteran's hospital is.

Despite inflation, legislation was passed through a public-private partnership called Chip In, allowing the VA to shift funds to help offset rising costs.

Dr. Johnny Stephens of OSU says he's confident that construction will stay on track.

"The main thing we've been doing over the last two years is looking at costs, building planning, and getting ready for today to start that demolition. Now we will start into where will we have supply chain issues, where will we have issues with the workforce," says Dr. Stephens.

The City of Tulsa has also committed $8 million to a parking garage for the hospital.

Construction is set to begin early next year and should open to patients in either late 2024.

