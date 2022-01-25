Demolition begins Wednesday for new Gilcrease Museum space

TULSA, Okla. — Starting a new chapter. Demolition is set to begin tomorrow to begin building the new Gilcrease Museum.

Last year, City of Tulsa and Gilcrease Museum Officials announced the concept designs and construction timeline for a new state-of-the-art facility for the beloved museum.

The new building will create opportunities for Gilcrease to better serve Tulsans and all future visitors through its programming and exhibitions while exploring broad, complex stories of American history, art, and culture.

The current Gilcrease Museum closed to the public in July 2021 for the de-installation of its massive collection in preparation for the demolition of the current structure.

At this time, Gilcrease Museum houses more than 350 years of American painting, sculpture, and works on paper, including the world’s largest public holding featuring art of the American West.

The new Gilcrease Museum is funded through a combination of public and private sources. The City of Tulsa contributed $65 million approved by voters as part of Vision Tulsa. The A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Foundation provided a lead gift of $10 million for the new Gilcrease.

The construction for the project is being led by Flintco and is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.

The Gilcrease Museum is currently owned by the City of Tulsa, which has partnered with The University of Tulsa to manage the museum.

To learn more about Gilcrease Museum, please visit the museum's website.

