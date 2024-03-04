Dementia guardianship training bill moves to full Oklahoma senate

TULSA, Okla. — People seeking legal guardianship of a loved one with dementia could soon be required to take a training course. It’s an effort by a Tulsa senator and the Alzheimer's Association to better prepare caregivers for the court-appointed role.

“We want to be sure that caregivers are adequately prepared for what they’re stepping into,” said Meggie Gaskins, Director of Communications for the Oklahoma Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Meggie Gaskins, with the Oklahoma Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, said there are several free resources the organization provides online. Those resources are similar to what could soon be required for court-appointed guardians of people with dementia.

“Most people that are applying for guardianship are going to be the primary caregiver for their loved one,” said Gaskins. “We want to make sure that they are prepared that they know what they’re getting into when they go through this legal process and they become responsible for this person’s medical choices, financial decisions.”

Senate Bill 1751 passed the Senate Judiciary Committee last week. It’s now heading to the full Senate. The bill would require training in three areas: understanding the disease, communication techniques, and information about resources for caregivers.

“I think this is something that increasingly all of us can identify with,” said Senator Jo Anna Dossett.

Dossett is the bill’s author. She said the legislation is a way to prepare better family members or friends who are taking on the court-appointed responsibilities.

“I think that’s going to be a benefit not only to the person who’s being cared for but also for the guardian or caregiver,” said Senator Dossett.

The Alzheimer’s Association said 70,000 Oklahomans are currently living with Alzheimer’s, and 135,000 Oklahomans are caring for a loved one with the disease. This bill would apply to those caregivers seeking legal guardianship.

“It’s around the clock especially into those middle and later stages and it can be really really taking on those caregivers, so we want to make sure they have the support that they need on this journey and to know the they’re not alone,” said Gaskins.

The training would be a free one-hour course that’s available online. We’ll keep you updated as the bill works its way through the legislature.

