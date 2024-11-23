Delaware County Sheriff's Office investigating murder-suicide involving mother and two children

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office reported they found an abandoned vehicle with a deceased woman and two children inside on the morning of Nov 23.

The Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was found near Highway 85 and East 340 Road.

They said a preliminary investigation identified the woman as Alisia Pena of Tulsa and two children belonging to her. Both children are under the age of ten.

The Sheriff's Office said it believes the deaths are the result of a murder-suicide on the part of the mother, but the Medical Examiner will determine the official cause and manner of death.

2 News is working to learn more and will update this story as we learn more.

