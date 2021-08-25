Debate over City of Tulsa's proposed mask ordinance and resolution

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Council is reconvening Wednesday night to discuss a mask mandate and resolution.

Protesters are expected to gather as they fight against mask legislation. Meanwhile, an alliance of business owners in the city are pleading with leaders to pass mask rules to protect their employees and customers.

The 912 Project is set to hold a protest against that proposed city mask mandate. Protesters are expected to be at city hall at 4 p.m. before the city council meeting at 5. They’re calling their initiative “Take Back Tulsa.” They’re strongly opposing masking legislation and their message is “hands-off my freedom.”

Meanwhile, Tulsa’s brewery community is coming out in support of a mask-mandate. The “Tulsa Craft Brewery Alliance,” made up of 10 local breweries, sent a letter to the Tulsa city council asking councilors to consider citywide mask rules.

In the letter, it reads, “Cases and hospitalizations are already creating a healthcare emergency and we are greatly concerned for the safety of our staff, our customers, and our future financial revenues.”

The Tulsa City Council is set to consider a new mask mandate as well as vote on a possible mask “resolution”. A resolution would only encourage Tulsan’s to wear a mask. This meeting comes after the council failed to pass a mask ordinance last week. Five city councilors voted in favor of a mandate but it fell short of the six votes needed to pass for the super-majority.

Tonight's meeting is set for 5 p.m.

